Oppenheimer Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $125.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Bill.com Stock Down 26.7 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $262.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,226,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,111 shares of company stock worth $7,514,049 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

