Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $106.88 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

