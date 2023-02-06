Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.