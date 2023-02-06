ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Truist Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.95.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.9 %

COP opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,819 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.