Wells Fargo & Company Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $130.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $184.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after buying an additional 1,357,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

