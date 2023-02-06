QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $150.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

