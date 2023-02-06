Cowen Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $155.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $184.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.