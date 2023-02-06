QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average of $125.79. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after buying an additional 1,357,636 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

