Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qorvo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.70.

Qorvo stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

