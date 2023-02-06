Needham & Company LLC Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $130.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.1 %

QRVO stock opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

