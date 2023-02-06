Morgan Stanley Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $145.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QCOM. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.02 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

