National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGGGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,106.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.60) to GBX 1,070 ($13.21) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($15.13) to GBX 1,150 ($14.20) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

National Grid Stock Down 2.2 %

National Grid stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $2.0929 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 21,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in National Grid by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

