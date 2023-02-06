National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,106.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.60) to GBX 1,070 ($13.21) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($15.13) to GBX 1,150 ($14.20) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

National Grid stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $2.0929 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 21,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in National Grid by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

