Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) PT at $46.91

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.91.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

