Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Open Text by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Open Text by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Open Text had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Research analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

