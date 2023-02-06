ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $722.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $722.67.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $679.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $611.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.42. ASML has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $714.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in ASML by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

