Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECK.B shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Teck Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$32.68 and a one year high of C$58.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.32.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.