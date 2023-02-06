Stephens Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $590.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $625.00 to $590.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $607.65.

Humana Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE HUM opened at $476.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a 12 month low of $408.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Further Reading

