Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.66.
Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.36.
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.
