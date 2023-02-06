Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $27,723,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,366,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,456 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 970.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 334.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,641,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

