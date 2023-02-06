PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.34.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

PYPL opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $129.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

