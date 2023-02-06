AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $150.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $147.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,056 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.