Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $105.67

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

