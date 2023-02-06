First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $196.00.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $168.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

