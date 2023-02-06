First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $196.00.
FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.88.
First Solar Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of First Solar stock opened at $168.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Solar (FSLR)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.