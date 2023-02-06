Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Raised to $92.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of SMG opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $145.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

