StockNews.com Lowers First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

