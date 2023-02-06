Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.76.

MTCH opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

