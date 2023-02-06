HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target Raised to $6.30 at HSBC

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HUYA has been the subject of several other reports. China Renaissance raised shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.70. HUYA has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HUYA by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,177,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

