StockNews.com Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

