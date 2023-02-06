StockNews.com Downgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Navigator Stock Performance
NVGS opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Navigator has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Navigator
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navigator (NVGS)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.