StockNews.com Downgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Navigator Stock Performance

NVGS opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Navigator has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Navigator Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navigator during the third quarter worth about $160,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 20.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 500.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

