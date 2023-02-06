StockNews.com Downgrades NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NBTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,173.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

