Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $156.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $183.08.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lindsay will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

