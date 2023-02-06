StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.50 ($5.98) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

