StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.50 ($5.98) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.48.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance
Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
