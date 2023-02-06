Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $403.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.38.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $350.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.49 and a 200-day moving average of $287.10. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $350.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

