StockNews.com Downgrades IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.25.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $229.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.86 and a 200-day moving average of $218.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 68.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,924,000 after buying an additional 224,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in IDEX by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,292,000 after buying an additional 192,917 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

