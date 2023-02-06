Wells Fargo & Company Increases Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $307.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $307.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.21.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.21 and its 200 day moving average is $275.49. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.