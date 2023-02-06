StoneX Group (SNEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.10 million. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
StoneX Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $90.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
