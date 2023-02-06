Stingray Digitl (RAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Stingray Digitl to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$77.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.40 million.
Stingray Digitl Price Performance
