Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$3.08 per share for the quarter.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$195.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$196.35. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$170.82 and a one year high of C$209.57.
Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
