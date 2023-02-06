Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$3.08 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$195.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$196.35. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$170.82 and a one year high of C$209.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$224.82.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

