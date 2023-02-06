Cineplex (CGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$8.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.31. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$14.10. The firm has a market cap of C$562.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cineplex Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.