Cineplex (CGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Cineplex (TSE:CGXGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th.

Cineplex (TSE:CGXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million.

Cineplex Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$8.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.31. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$14.10. The firm has a market cap of C$562.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.