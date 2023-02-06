TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESSGet Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

TESS opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.88. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

