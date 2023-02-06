TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

TESS opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.88. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

