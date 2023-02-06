Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $169.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $162.35 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,220,000 after purchasing an additional 234,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 957.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.