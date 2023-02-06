The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $115.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,882. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.