Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $4,242,210. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

