Benchmark Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.
Cirrus Logic Trading Up 7.9 %
CRUS opened at $102.38 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
