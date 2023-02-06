Benchmark Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

CRUS opened at $102.38 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

