CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CRAI stock opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.59. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CRA International by 588.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CRA International by 2,174.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International



CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

