Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on COST. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $556.39.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $514.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.64.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

