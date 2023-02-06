Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

