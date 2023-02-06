C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.62 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.