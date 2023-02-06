Wells Fargo & Company Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $95.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.81.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

