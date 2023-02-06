Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.16. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 71.21% and a negative net margin of 25.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

