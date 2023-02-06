Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $268.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $223.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.